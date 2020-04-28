LAWRENCE - While there was no discussion and no vote on a potential curfew, city councilors urged residents to stay home, socially distance and wear face coverings to fight COVID-19 after a brief meeting Tuesday night.
Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez had hoped a curfew policy could be implemented after he received repeated complaints about parties, gatherings and get togethers. At least 10 residents told him they could not sleep Saturday night due to noise, he said.
A 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. curfew, similar to directives in place now in the cities of Boston and Lynn, was eyed to squash the gatherings.
A special city council meeting was held virtually on Tuesday night. But about 20 minutes in, the meeting was adjourned after a majority of councilors voted against reconsidering the curfew issue.
"Thank you for fighting the coronavirus by staying home," Rodriguez said, in a social media broadcast following the meeting.
Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Daniel Rivera announced a Board of Health ruling which requires people to wear masks or face coverings in public to prevent COVID-19 virus infection.
Council President Kendrys Vasquez, at the end of Tuesday's meeting, urged all to continue "to stay safe at home."
"I just hope everyone will stay home to flatten the curve," he said.
Fellow Councilor David Abdoo echoed similar sentiments, adding he was surprised there wasn't more conversation about a curfew.
"We need to continue to self isolate and we need to continue to wear face coverings," he said. He cautioned that residents do no need to go out and buy face masks, but they can wear a scarf, bandanna or handkerchief to cover their nose and mouth.
"I want to emphasize face coverings are items you have right at home," he said.
Following the meeting, City Councilor Marc Laplante said he agreed with the Board of Health's decision but stressed that hand washing, staying at home and social distancing must continue.
"Parties at people's houses should not be happening," he said. "We want people to be smart and behave in a way that doesn't permit or have the virus spread."
Laplante said he and many others, "want things to return to normal."
"I want to get past this like everyone else," he said.
