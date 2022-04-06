LAWRENCE — City council chambers erupted with celebratory cheers Tuesday night when a group that cares for homeless people was given permission to use the Buckley garage and bus station to host free weekly dinners.
Michael Gorman, the 29-year-old founder of The Movement Family, described it as a homecoming of sorts.
The bus station is where his now well-known Wednesday-night gatherings originated in March 2018. But after concern from city officials about a syringe and trash on one occasion, TMF was forced to move, settling since at an open parking lot at 2 South Broadway.
“It happened on a day we weren’t there, but the blame fell on us, which is tough,” Gorman said, noting that the conversation resurfaced when Mayor Brian DePena’s administration took over.
Gorman said, “DePena never thought we should have lost the bus station, and he suggested that the council talk about it again.”
Roughly 100 members of TMF — volunteers and those who count on the group for services and meals — showed up at City Hall on Tuesday night. As the space reached capacity, some were forced to listen from the hallway.
Councilors approved 60 days at the bus station, with a follow-up conversation at a public meeting to extend for two years.
Gorman hopes by that point, in 2024, efforts to secure a permanent TMF location will be solidified.
Supporters shared their own experiences to show the organization's value.
“You have tonight before you a bunch of young, impressionable, bright minds that have endured the wrath of mother nature, through rain, snow, bitter cold nights, and the horrors of the gas leaks which closed the food pantries and the dining facilities for days, the COVID pandemic and quarantine,” said Jill Stackelin. “Yet nothing has deterred TMF from our Wednesday night dinners.”
Kevin Drouin, a 52-year city resident, has been involved with TMF as a volunteer for two years now. He explained what happens on top of provisions and hot meals, information on detox services, prayers, haircuts and manicures.
Just this week, two women who attended were helped into treatment facilities in Worcester and Lowell, he said. A couple was able to get into a sober living facility in Lynn.
Drouin also runs a private K-9 narcotics detection company and offered his services, for free, to ensure that the bus station is clean after each upcoming TMF gathering.
Of the council approval, Gorman said, “this is big for us. This holds meaning to our program.”
“I think back to 2018, when TMF members had tears in their eyes, not understanding why the bus station was being taken away. It was amazing last night to see smiles and tears of happiness, that if you fight with your heart and you believe, anything is possible.”
Highlights of the new location will be a roof, adequate lighting and a more well-known address, according to Gorman.
Attendance varies depending on the time of year and weather, but Gorman said about 70 people have been common recently, 40 of which are TMF members there for support.
More information about how to get involved is online at themovementfamily.org.
