LAWRENCE — A virtual, informational meeting about local court process and access will be held Tuesday at noon.
The bilingual meeting is being held "to provide information on accessing the courts, court services and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to an email from the Massachusetts Trial Court.
Topics will include how to contact the courts, safety measures that are in place at courthouses across the state and how case activities are being handled in each court department, according to the email.
The session will be streamed on YouTube and conducted in English with Spanish interpretation.
The meeting is sponsored by the Massachusetts Trial Court, The Mayor's Health Task Force and YWCA of Northeastern Mass.
The event can be accessed in English at youtu.be/P1a-v8CAjfo and Spanish at youtu.be/2YwhearS_Zo.
Speakers will include Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey, First Justice of Lawrence District Court Judge Lynn Rooney, Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit and Narda Berrios, senior manager of the Office of Court Interpreter Services.
