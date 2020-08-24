LAWRENCE — Saying it is following guidance from the state, the city’s Licensing Board has begun shutting down bars “masquerading as restaurants” as Gov. Charlie Baker put it during a recent press conference on the spread of COVID-19.
Bar owners, meanwhile, say they were surprised by the shutdown, especially since the Licensing Board didn’t even hold a public hearing on revoking their licenses, opting to just show up instead.
Amy Wenzel-Melman, owner of the Gateway Pub at 339 Merrimack St., said she had been trying to log into a Licensing Board meeting scheduled for Thursday night only to find out it was canceled. Two hours later, she got a call from a shaken employee informing her that the bar was being closed.
“At 8:10 p.m. I received a call from my employee stating that Police officer (Jay) Cerullo and two Licensing Board members were in my establishment,” she said in an email. “I spoke with Officer Cerullo, who told me that we would need to close immediately, due to food not being prepared on site.”
Not only had she not been informed the shutdown was coming, but she only happened to find out about the Licensing Board meeting earlier in the week. On the agenda were three items regarding bar shutdowns, including her business.
The shutdowns come amid fears that “bars masquerading as restaurants,” as Gov. Charlie Baker said on Aug. 7, would transmit the coronavirus to unsuspecting patrons. Baker issued strict orders that those types of establishments were to be shut down.
For Wenzel-Melman, it came as a shock as she said she recently spent about $10,000 renovating her restaurant per orders of the city so that she could reopen under social distancing guidelines as required by the state’s COVID-19 regulations.
“I was never notified about the meeting or that my establishment was in jeopardy of being closed,” she said.
Oddly, the Licensing Board meeting was canceled Thursday night without prior notification. Wenzel-Melman made repeated attempts to log into the meeting before being sent a cancellation notice just one minute after the meeting was scheduled to start.
She received an email from Licensing Board member Katie Darwin at 6:01 p.m. stating: “This meeting has been canceled due to incorrect virtual meeting id. We will meet next Wednesday 26 August 2020.”
Two hours later, city officials showed up at the Gateway Pub.
Darwin could not be reached for comment. Cerullo did not return an email and Mike Armano, head of inspectional services in Lawrence, did not return a phone call or a text message.
Two other establishments on the agenda to be shut down were K-Oss Lounge on Essex Street and the Concordia Social Club, 1 E. Platt St. The owner of K-Oss Lounge said he expected a visit this week, but was closed Wednesday night so as of Thursday, he had not been shut down.
Concordia manager Carlos Elias had almost the exact same experience as Wenzel-Melman. He tried repeatedly to get into the Licensing Board meeting, only to be informed at 6:01 p.m. that the 6 p.m. meeting was canceled.
Again, just like with the Gateway Pub, city officials showed up at the Concordia soon after 8 p.m. and informed the owner the business had to close.
Mayor Dan Rivera, meanwhile, says the Licensing Board is just doing its job.
“Bars like Concordia and Gateway can’t be open, even if they pretend to serve pizza,” he said, echoing Baker’s comment that “we have bars masquerading as restaurants.”
He said the Licensing Board did not hold the public meeting because “it’s difficult to hold Zoom meetings in public. Our board members aren’t IT professionals.”
He added that the board members and city’s enforcement inspectors are allowed to go into any licensed establishment to do what’s necessary to enforce the law.
For bar owners such as Wenzel-Melman, however, remaining open is a matter of business survival.
Her bar and others were shut down in March. By July, she received permission from the Licensing Board to reopen, as long as she sold food. She contracted with a local caterer to come up with a simple menu of sandwiches and other goodies and the city gave her the go-ahead to reopen, which she did earlier this month.
Wenzel-Melman previously told The Eagle-Tribune that if she has to wait until Phase 4, when a vaccine has been approved for public use, she’ll have to shut down.
On Aug. 7, Baker changed the guidelines, Rivera said, and the city is now cracking down on bars that don’t make their own food on premises.
The rationale for the shutdown, Rivera said, is that bringing food in from an outside vendor “increases the amount of contacts,” thus increasing the potential for infection.
“It’s a bar,” he said. “They aren’t allowed to open until Phase 4.”
“I can’t put kids in classrooms, but I’m supposed to allow bars?” Rivera asked rhetorically. “We are a red community,” he added, noting that Lawrence has among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state as indicated by a colored map. “We are still getting eight infections a day.”
He added: “Let’s be clear. This isn’t us against businesses. It’s us against the virus. We aren’t picking on some lady and her business. This is a bar. People drink, inhibitions come down and COVID spread happens.”
K-Oss owner Roberto Garcia said he was allowed to reopen by partnering with a neighboring restaurant, which brings its food to his patrons next door. He said he received approval from the city for the arrangement and doesn’t understand why the city is shutting him down.
“We did everything by the book,” he said. “One person on the Licensing Board is being a hard-ass. That’s Katie Darwin.”
He added that the board shouldn’t be allowed to shut him down until it actually holds a hearing where he can defend himself and his approach to food service.
“Yesterday, we were supposed to have a posted meeting,” he said. “But the meeting never happened. If the meeting never happened, they shouldn’t be going around shutting businesses down.”