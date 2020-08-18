LAWRENCE — The city now has a $1.2 million cash pool to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The money, provided largely by state and federal sources, will be distributed in the form of grants which do not have to be paid back through two emergency small business relief programs.
"We are responding to the pain we know exists out there. This is to stop the hemorrhaging," said Mayor Daniel Rivera.
Lawrence has been categorized as a "red zone" city, meaning it still has some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
One of the programs is aimed at helping restaurants that had to expand their outdoor dining plans due to the coronavirus. The other program will help keep businesses afloat by providing money for rent, utilities, salaries and other essentials.
"This new emergency small business support will help our small business and immigrant entrepreneur community as they work to get back on their feet," Rivera said.
Rivera acknowledged that due to the higher COVID-19 rates, Lawrence businesses are being subjected to harsher rules than surrounding communities with lower infection rates. These funds are earmarked specifically for businesses trying "to stay afloat," he said.
Businesses that have closed are not eligible for the money.
"This is for those businesses that are struggling to stay on their feet," said Rivera, adding his intention when he ran for mayor "was never to shut businesses down."
Rivera said he is hopeful this is just the first round of money that can be offered to businesses. If the federal government distributes more aid, more funds could become available.
"We are trying to help in an environment where we have no control over the virus," said Rivera.
There are two different programs businesses can apply for:
- The Shared Streets program (up to $2,500) supports restaurants affected by COVID-19 closures by providing durable infrastructure to expand outdoor dining options safely and securely. Funds would support restaurants in purchasing outdoor furnishings as well as updated barriers, fencing and platforms. The funding could be retroactive to June 8 as a result of costs incurred during Phase III of the city's re-opening plan that allowed outdoor dining.
- The Business Assistance program (up to $10,000) supports small businesses with Community Development Block grants related to basic operating capital for leasing space, insurance/or utilities, and staff salaries. The city will also consider requests for inventory, supplies, furniture, software and construction costs as secondary requests.
How to apply:
Apply online at cityoflawrence.com/865/2020-Small-Business-Relief-Programs starting on Aug. 24.
Questions? Call the Business Support Hotline at 978-291-8106 or email business@cityoflawrence.com or negocios@cityoflawrence.com