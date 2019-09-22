LAWRENCE — The latest cruiser in the Lawrence police fleet is school-bus yellow.
The Police Department recently rolled out its bright, anti-bullying cruiser to coincide with the start of the school year and the month of October, which is national bullying prevention month.
"Be a buddy ... Not a bully," read messages painted on the cruiser, which will make appearances at school, youth and community events.
"And we will park it out in front of the Police Department. We want to spark conversations and get people thinking about the problem. Just another way to be proactive about issues," said Chief Roy Vasque.
Signs on the cruiser address different types of bullying: physical, verbal, social and cyber bulling.
The anti-bullying cruiser is now one of several, older cruisers Lawrence police have re-purposed for community engagement and message delivery around the city.
The yellow cruiser already has made its public debut, including a visit late last week to an event at the Parthum School.
The police also have a blue cruiser dedicated to autism awareness.
Blue is the globally recognized color for Autism Awareness Month, which is April. Internationally on April 2 people recognize Autism Awareness Day by wearing blue clothing or putting up blue lights at their homes and businesses.
Autism spectrum disorder refers to a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences.
A third cruiser is painted pink and sports a variety of ribbons, which each represent the fight against a different cancer.
"Let's handcuff cancer ... And put cuffs on it for life," reads the message on the pink cruiser.
Police Sgt. Sandy Picard noted the cancer awareness cruiser has meaning to so many people, including those who have fought the disease.
"It touches every family," said Picard, who is involved in police community outreach projects.
Picard is also the handler of Oliver, the department's official therapy dog.
Age 4 -1/2, Oliver is a rescue dog from Mississippi. Picard said she tries to bring the dog to all community events and hands out cards explaining who Oliver is.
"Nothing is impossible if you believe," reads Oliver's personal message on the cards.
For more information about the department's awareness cruisers, email Picard at spicard@lawpd.com.
