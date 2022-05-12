LAWRENCE — Hundreds of students, teachers and community leaders celebrated Unified Champion Schools Game Day for the first time this week.
More than 700 students and their buddies participated in the athletic events, held Tuesday in the sunshine at Veterans Memorial Stadium and South Lawrence East School, according the Lawrence Public Schools.
The district is hoping to make Unified Champion Schools Game Day an annual event.
Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools builds on the Special Olympics’ values, principles, practices and experiences to shape a generation that welcomes everyone.
The goal is to have schools that welcome all people, according to the Special Olympics website.
“The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through intentionally planned and implemented activities affecting systems-wide change,” according to the website.
The program uses sports as a foundation for “effective activities that equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom and school climates of acceptance,” according to the Special Olympics.
The program is designed to be woven into the fabric of the school, enhancing current efforts and providing rich opportunities that lead to meaningful change in creating a socially inclusive school that supports and engages all learners, organizers said.
The school district thanked “all the wonderful volunteers, teachers and staff who made this possible.”
