LAWRENCE — With schools closed for the foreseeable future, education has become an online experience for students during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet not every family has access to the internet, or the devices they need. In Lawrence, that gap is being addressed in public schools by distributing Wifi-enabled devices to those who need them.
Most such devices are Chromebooks that were given out last week, Superintendent Cynthia Paris said.
“Nobody can replicate the school day during this unprecedented closure, but we can provide our families with a tool to help them make the most of the many online resources available,” said Paris, who credited Mayor Daniel Rivera with making this possible.
In handing out the devices to students at their local schools, best practices for social distancing and hygiene were strictly followed, Paris said.
Students can still access many of the same learning applications and sites they use throughout the school year using their Lawrence public schools email addresses. Families can find these and many other online learning resources, as well as a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions page, at LawrencePublicSchools.org.
“During these unknown and scary times, it is crucial that our Lawrence Public Schools students have equal access to their learning environment,” the mayor said.
“These devices will go a long way in allowing our students to learn from home and stay safe while practicing social distancing," he added. "I want to thank Superintendent Paris for working quickly to get every student access to virtual learning."
Comcast is offering 60 days of free service to those who do not have internet, as well as free remote installation. For families who qualify, the cost after the two free months is $9.95 per month plus tax.
To apply for the Comcast service, visit www.internetessentials.com/covid19.