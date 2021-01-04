LAWRENCE — Lawrence District Court is closed for disinfecting due to COVID-19 exposure, officials announced.
The district court, located in the Fenton Judicial Center at 2 Appleton St., is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The closure comes after a "police representative" who was at the court Thursday, Dec. 31 tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Lawrence District Court serves Andover, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover.
Other courts in the Fenton Judicial Center remain open, officials said.
Lynn District Court is also closed until Wednesday for the same reason.