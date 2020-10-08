LAWRENCE — A physician with a practice on Common Street will pay $515,000 for making patients pay cash for Suboxone treatments and having office visits attended to by unlicensed medical assistants, authorities said.
Attorney General Maura Healey announced the settlement reached with Dr. Miguel Verdaguer, office manager Christina Verdaguer and Health Independent Providers Inc. of Lawrence, on Thursday.
As part of the settlement agreement, $243,920 will be paid in restitution to current and former patients, Healey said.
Verdaguer, a bilingual psychiatrist with more than 40 years experience, has a practice at 170 Common St., number 215.
He remains active to practice medicine despite agreeing to the recent settlement, which he said is an agreement but not an admission of guilt.
"We are not agreeing to or denying the charges," said Verdaguer, when reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
The $515,000 settlement resolves allegations that from December 2013 to December 2019, Verdaguer and members of his practice charged patients cash for the Suboxone, a substance use disorder treatment already covered by the state's Medicaid program, MassHealth.
Also, according to Healey, they billed for office visits that should have been "performed by a physician but were instead performed by unlicensed medical assistants."
Verdageur and his practice charged MassHealth patients cash for covered urine drug screens related to Suboxone treatment — in violation of state law, according to information provided by Healey's office.
Office visits, handled by unlicensed medical assistants, were billed to MassHealth as if Verdageur himself had handled them, according to the statement.
However, Verdaguer said his office repeatedly tried to bill MassHealth through an associated third party but was consistently denied.
"We tried but it was impossible," he said.
Also, Verdaguer said he could have fought this matter in court but he agreed to the settlement for the betterment of his patients.
"Because we put the patients first, we decided to sign the settlement and not go to court," he said.
The state's Board of Registration in Medicine, which oversees physicians throughout the state, lists Verdaguer's license as active on its website.
He was originally licensed by the state board in 1992.
"We are going to keep working and keep doing what we are doing," Verdaguer said.
Meanwhile, Healey said investigations of this nature will continue.
“Putting up barriers to substance use disorder treatment makes it harder for patients to get this lifesaving care,” she said. “This alleged behavior puts people’s safety at risk, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute providers that take advantage of these vulnerable individuals.”
Suboxone and other formulations of buprenorphine are used for the treatment of opioid use disorder by suppressing withdrawal and cravings for opioids.
Under state law, MassHealth providers are required to accept payments from MassHealth as payment in full for covered substance use treatment services provided to MassHealth recipients.
Two years ago, Healey said her office sent a letter warning doctors who provide substance use disorder treatment that her office will take action against those who unlawfully require cash payments from MassHealth members for covered treatments.
Members of the public who are aware of similar practices by health care providers should call Healey's Medicaid Fraud Division at 617-963-2360 or file a complaint through Healey's website mass.gov/ago.
