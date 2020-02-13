LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Elks Lodge #65, 652 Andover St. will hold its annual Lenten fish fry starting on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. The meal offering will continue every Friday through the Lenten season from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $12 per person,.
Chowder is also available at $4 a bowl and extra sides are $3 each.
Menu choices are fried or baked haddock, french fries or baked potato, cole slaw and a roll and butter.
Lions Club to raise funds through pasta dinner
DANVILLE — Join the Danville Lions Club for a spaghetti dinner Saturday, Feb. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu features spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverage and desserts. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $7 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Children 3 and under are admitted for free.
For more information, send an email to danvillenhlions@gmail.com or call 978-314-9445.
Health fair planned at Senior Center
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Senior Center at 120R Main St. will hold its annual Spring Into Action health fair Monday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will be packed with activities including two keynote addresses, health screenings, and exhibits by medical organizations, local merchants and senior living communities.
There will be free health screenings such as blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as chair massages.
Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bright View, one of the area’s premier independent and assisted living communities, is sponsoring the morning keynote segment.
Lunch dishes will be available at reasonable prices. The food kiosk and sales will be manned by the Friends of the North Andover Senior Center. Any profit from food sales will fund future Senior Center programs.
The center will provide a free shuttle to and from the fair at no cost. Advance reservations are needed and may be made at the Senior Center or by telephone.
For more information, contact Lya Morse at lmorse@northandoverma.gov or 978-688-9560.
Sacred Hearts Parish to serve up pasta
HAVERHILL — Sacred Hearts Parish Bradford/Groveland will hold its fourth annual community partnership fundraising pasta dinner and raffle Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Sacred Hearts school auditorium.
A pasta dinner, salad, dessert and beverages will be served.
Proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales and raffle baskets will assist Sarah’s Place (Adult Day Health Center) with purchasing recliner lift chairs for clients who battle dementia, depression or anxiety, and for obtaining additional sources of musical, visual, cognitive and therapeutic stimulation to raise their spirits.
Tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family and may be purchased after all Masses or at the door.
Climate change funding announced
HAVERHILL — The city will receive $70,600 to develop plans to modernize its infrastructure and enact measures to combat climate change at the local level, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
Haverhill is one of 38 communities to be awarded a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant this year through the state program.
Created by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2017, the program, known as MVP for short, provides cities and towns with technical support and funding to define extreme weather and natural and climate change hazards, identify existing and future community vulnerabilities and strengths, and develop and prioritize actions and opportunities to reduce risk and build resilience.
The mayor said the city will hold a public listening workshop in the next few months to gather input from residents and consider potential climate change projects.
The goal of the MVP program is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard residents, municipalities and businesses from the impacts of climate change, and build a more resilient Commonwealth, according a state website for the program.
Once Haverhill completes the planning process, it will become eligible for follow-up funding opportunities, including MVP action grants and preferred standing in other grant opportunities.
Visit online at resilientma.org/mvp.