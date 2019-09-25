WORCESTER — A Lawrence man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman ordered Ernesto Rodriguez, 49, to serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, a highly addictive and deadly drug.
Jorge Burgos, 40, of Leicester, a co-defendant, was sentenced in May to 12 years in prison and 40 months of supervised release. A third co-defendant, Joshua Sanchez, also known as Manuel Peguero, was sentenced to 34 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
The last co-defendant in the conspiracy, Carlos Rodriguez, pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.
As a result of wiretaps capturing the defendants’ discussions of sales and purchases of fentanyl in November and December 2017, law enforcement agents conducted surveillance of Rodriguez participating in fentanyl sales on multiple occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
On Dec. 20, 2017, after intercepted communications suggested that a co-defendant would be delivering 50 grams of fentanyl to a home in Leicester, agents stopped the co-defendant’s vehicle and recovered slightly less than 50 grams of fentanyl.
That day, Rodriguez turned over to authorities an additional 40 grams of fentanyl, Lelling said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady prosecuted the case.