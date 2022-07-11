LAWRENCE — The first-ever Lawrence Festival of the Arts was held Saturday outside 50 Island St., featuring performances with a wide range of musical styles from local and regional musicians.
While a number of experienced bands performed, some of the acts said that this was their first time playing in front of an audience.
Across from the stage, a parking lot was filled with artists showing off their works.
Omayda Massa sat behind a stand laden with earrings.
Massa makes her jewelry out of polymer clay and draws inspiration from fashion, nature and Hispanic culture, she said.
A few rows down was Sabrina Boggio, who was showing off her crochet work.
“The idea that I can create something out of nothing, that has been really cool to see,” Boggio said.
Boggio said she prefers crocheting to other art forms.
“It is something that spoke to me more, friends asked me to make crop tops and they have been cheering me on,” she said.
In a crowd gathered outside a food truck that serves Puerto Rican food was Gigi Garcia, who was there with her daughter, mother and sister.
“I just saw a lot of art and wanted to see it,” Garcia said.
Garcia also said she was looking forward to eating at the food truck and had particularly enjoyed a rap song performed that day.
Samm Phaisikhieuv came to the festival to support a friend who is an artist, but became interested in the performances and the other art.
Phaisikhieuv said his favorite part of the festival was a comedic theater performance involving a priest and a bride.
He was also impressed by the range of art at the festival.
“There is a variety I thought it was going to be mostly just acting,” Phaisikhieuv said.
The Lawrence Police Department even stopped by with its ice cream truck.
As parents stopped to listen to the music and watch the theater, kids painted by a tent set up near Lawrence Public Library.
Yanilo Duran works for the library and said the painting was part of an initiative to get kids interested in going to the library.
“We are trying to modernize ourselves in order to reach out to more people and widen our community,” Duran said.
The event was organized by Lisa Miller-Gillespie, president of the festival.
“We all connect so much through the arts, whether it is music, theater, dancing, visual artists and I wanted to bring that here,” Miller-Gillespie said. “I don’t want to do just a play somewhere, which was how it actually began. I really wanted to say, ‘What about a festival that really highlight this community, artists in it, and brings people together so they get to know each other?’”
