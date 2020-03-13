LAWRENCE — A two-alarm fire left 18 people homeless after the fast-moving blaze Thursday afternoon tore through their triple decker.
When firefighters arrived about 4:30 p.m., flames had filled the second-floor apartment and were creeping to the third floor and out the windows at 11-13 Champlain Ave., according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
“It was an extremely heavy fire,” Moriarty said, adding that it appeared to have started on the second floor. “Big fire, big water” is how he described the situation when firefighters first arrived at the triple decker, down a narrow street in a tightly packed neighborhood of apartment buildings.
He said it took awhile for firefighters to set up a command as heavy traffic blocked hydrants and streets, making it difficult for the large equipment to reach the fire.
Eventually, the ladder truck backed down Champlain Avenue from Oxford Street. From atop the ladder, a firefighter was able to pour a heavy stream of water onto the blaze, which burned the flat roof of the building — sending a thick, black column of smoke high into the sky.
Another truck pulled into the back, maneuvering down an alley with the help of a neighbor who guided the big vehicle into place. That truck blasted more water into the building, as steam rose from the space between the ceiling and roof.
Moriarty said it didn’t appear the adjacent home at 7 Champlain Ave. was damaged.
The owners of the apartment house, Alexandra and Christian Velasquez, said they lived on the first floor with a family of nine people.
As she stood outside the burning building, Alexandra Velasquez said her husband discovered the fire about 4:30 p.m. when he smelled smoke while in their home, checked other parts of the building, and saw fire on the second floor.
Living in the second-floor apartment was a family of five — Melco Guerero, his wife, Maria Nage, and their children. Guerero said he was home with his wife when the fire was discovered, but he doesn’t know how it started.
“I don’t know what happened,’’ he said.
A family of four lived on the third floor. The family includes Ricardo Guzman, who was at work at the time of the fire. His sister and mother were home when the blaze broke out.
A neighbor from across the street, Carlos Frias of 6 Champlain Ave., said he was home when he saw flames.
“I ... looked out and saw fire on the second-floor balcony,’’ he said of the triple decker across the street.
Moriarty said there were no injuries “we know of” and that all residents got safely out of the building.
Champlain Avenue is off Haverhill Street, several blocks west of Broadway.
Andover provided coverage for the Lawrence Central Fire Station. Methuen firefighters were called in to help.