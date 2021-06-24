LAWRENCE — The 3-alarm fire that displaced 20 Trenton Street residents was caused by "careless disposal of smoking materials," fire Chief Brian Moriarty said Thursday.
The fire in a three-and-a-half decker at 66-68 Trenton St. ignited just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lawrence firefighters, bolstered by at least eight mutual aid crews from the area, battled the blaze for more than an hour before it was knocked down.
The fire heavily damaged the top floor of the home with water damage on each floor below.
Four families — a total of 20 people — were displaced. The Red Cross, the local nonprofit Heal Lawrence and Mayor Kendrys Vasquez's office were all working to assist the families Thursday.
Moriarty stressed that smoking materials should be doused in sand and water. He urged using a metal coffee can for the disposal and completely submerging smoking materials at all times.
He noted that firefighters were working to put out the fire on the top floor of the home on a warm day.
"It was extremely hot," he said of the conditions the firefighters faced.
The firefighters were rotated in and out of the house in intervals to prevent heat exhaustion and other injuries.
A rehab crew from Lawrence General Hospital responded to the fire. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
