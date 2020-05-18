LAWRENCE — Firefighters assisted an elderly couple when fire broke out at 3 a.m. Monday in a multi-family Ferry Street home.
The couple lives on the third floor at 203 Ferry St. and were not injured, said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
As many as a dozen people were displaced by the blaze, which broke out on the first floor of the wood framed building.
People live on all three floors of the building, which previously had a store on the first floor.
The bulk of the fire damage was contained to the lower level, although there was smoke and water damage higher above, Moriarty said.
"The guys did a great job stopping the fire and keeping it to one alarm," he said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people who are displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not believed to be suspicious, Moriarty said.
Police officers who responded to the emergency also gave the displaced residents protective masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City records show the property at 201-203 Ferry St. is owned by Anita and Tapan Bhattacharjee.
Built in 1910, the building has 4,761 square feet of living space, according to assessing records.
