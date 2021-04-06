LAWRENCE — No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a three-story home on the corner of Daisy and Holly streets Monday night, less than a mile from where Lawrence firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze only 24 hours before.
Chief Brian Moriarty said six residents were displaced as a result of Monday’s fire at 11 Daisy St., which broke out at approximately 9:21 p.m.
On arrival, firefighters saw flames traveling up the side of the building approaching the attic of the wood frame home, Moriarty said.
“It was a great stop,” the fire chief said of the work done by firefighters, including teams from Andover and Methuen, who assisted Lawrence. “It's definitely a repairable situation, with probably $100,000 worth of damage.”
According to Moriarty, the cause of the fire is electrical and the building owner, Scudder Bay Capital LLC out of Wakefield, is working with the city’s electrical inspector to repair damage to the building. The building’s owner was also expected to find temporary housing for displaced tenants, the chief said.
While Lawrence firefighters were at the Holly Street scene, firefighters from Haverhill, North Andover and Lowell responded to calls elsewhere in the city, according to Moriarty.
The cause of Sunday’s five-alarm fire on Bennington and Saratoga streets that left 16 residents displaced remains under investigation by Lawrence police and fire departments and state police assigned to state Fire Marshal's Office, Moriarty said.