LAWRENCE — Firefighters quickly extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a building at 18 Loring St. Friday morning.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to radio transmissions.
There were no immediate reports of injuries but some residents were displaced.
Representatives from the Lawrence Housing Authority and Red Cross were called to the building, along with a host of city inspectors.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty asked for a public works crew to respond to the area with sand and/or salt due to icing conditions.
Andover, Methuen and Dracut firefighters came to the city as mutual aid.
