LAWRENCE — Even after she changed the batteries, Louise Beland could not get the the carbon monoxide detector in her Tower Hill home to stop sounding.
"It just kept going off," explained Beland, a 78-year-old great-grandmother who has lived in the city since 1946.
She called 911 and firefighters came to the house.
They checked everything out. Not only was the detector old and defective, there was also a "teeny, tiny leak in my furnace," she said.
It was the week before Christmas. Beland was missing her family due to COVID-19 isolation. And the sudden situation left her in tears.
"I was nervous and I started crying," she said.
The firefighters called the gas company to have someone come look at the furnace. And firefighter Ignacio "Iggy" Rodriguez sat with Beland, explained what was happening and told her "she could call Engine 8" if there were any other problems.
Engine 8 is at 298 Ames St. in the Tower Hill neighborhood.
"They told me to just call if I needed anything," she said.
Two days later, Beland was returning from a daily walk when she saw a firetruck parked in her driveway. Then another fire truck pulled up. She was initially frightened, scared that something was wrong at the house. But it was not that at all.
"They brought me a beautiful bouquet of Christmas flowers. And they wanted to make sure I was doing OK," Beland said.
The firefighters, all assigned to the department's Group 2, said they would be keeping an eye on her. They told her every time they pass her house they will blow the horn, a gesture Beland now treasures and looks forward to.
"They go by slow and blow the horn," she said. "It means so much to me that they go out of their way to do that for me. I had to let the fire chief know what they had done."
Beland called Fire Chief Brian Moriarty and told him exactly what the firefighters had done and how much she appreciated it.
"They went above and beyond ... And I wanted the chief to know how good it is to know they are right next door to me," Beland said.
On Feb. 26, the firefighters from Group 2 were honored as "Lawrence Firefighters of the Year" by the Lawrence Exchange Club for helping Beland. They were nominated by Deputy Chief Robert Wilson, who oversees Group 2.
"I am very proud of the guys in Group 2 and all the firefighters that do the big and little things everyday," Wilson said.
Lieutenants Corey Scott and Johnny Jimenez, and firefighters Ignacio "Iggy" Rodriguez, Thomas Marino, Juan Gonzalez and Jean Jimenez were awarded during a ceremony at fire headquarters on Lowell Street.
"I can't say enough about the chief and these men ... When they ever came back that second day, I can't even put into words what it meant to me," Beland said.
Moriarty agreed the firefighting profession often evokes images of infernos, car wrecks and disasters. But there are many more calls about things such as alarm problems, medical aids and other emergencies that don't often make headlines.
"They go under recognized," said Moriarty, who praised the firefighters for helping Beland.
"They took caring for people to a different level," he said.
The Exchange Club annually recognizes first responders from Lawrence, Andover, North Andover and Lawrence General Hospital at a banquet and awards ceremony, but the event was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
The Exchange Club is producing a video of all the presentations, which will be released at a later date.
