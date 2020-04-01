LAWRENCE — Multiple 911 calls at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday brought firefighters to Margin Street, where they extinguished a fire that was burning inside a large recreational vehicle parked between two apartment buildings.
The neighborhood on Margin Street near Essex Street is densely settled and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures, according to Deputy Chief John McInnis, who commanded operations at the scene.
Engines 5, 6 and 7, Ladder 5 and Squad I responded to the fire and were leaving by 8 p.m. McInnis said the recreational vehicle will be towed away because it poses a potential hazard – possibly as a haven for homeless people.
The same apparatus put out a kitchen fire at 59 Hawley St. at around 5 p.m., McInnis said.
There were no injuries resulting from either incident and no one needed to be evacuated, according to the deputy chief.