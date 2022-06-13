LAWRENCE — The Lowell Street fire headquarters became a makeshift chapel over the weekend as firefighters observed Mass for Firefighter Memorial Sunday.
The memorial is generally observed annually by firefighters on the second Sunday in June. The event, however, has not been held since June 2019 due to the pandemic.
Seventeen retired members of the Fire Department who died over the past several years were recognized during the service.
They were Lt. James Reusch, firefighter Joseph Senechal, Lt. Douglas Bunker, firefighter David DiZoglio, firefighter Raymond Pelletier, clerk Lori Napoli, fire alarm operator Silvio Uliano, Capt. William Diodati, firefighter Ralph Gallo, firefighter Jack Driscoll, Lt. David Cargill, Chief Ray Johnson, firefighter Jim Swarbrick, Capt. Robert Higgins, Lt. Arthur Pearse, Lt. Wayne Couture and firefighter Joe Smith.
The department chaplain, the Rev. Chris Casey of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, officiated. Firefighter Ron Lavallee served as master of ceremonies.
Later during a breakfast, Capt. Eric Zahn, president of Local 146, the Lawrence firefighters union, announced the high school seniors receiving union scholarships.
They are Matthew Blanchard, Christina Hamel, Ryan Delaney, Jordan Blanchette, Casey Neilon, Teagan Dolan, Cullen Dolan, Tommy Cuddy, Dan Fleming, Joe Carroll, Andrew Kelley, Kaylee Lannon, Natalia Flores, Sydney Keyes, Brendan Ferris and Delaney McNamara.
