LAWRENCE — After "long, tense negotiations" that sparked a threatened picket line and boycott of a first responders appreciation dinner last year, the city and the firefighters union have finally come to agreement on a four-year contract, according to Mayor Dan Rivera.
The pact was approved by "a majority" of the 130-member Local 146 firefighters union, according to union President Eric Zahn.
"The guys voted for the contract," Zahn said. "It's a good contract. We did lose a couple benefits, but at the end of the day, we're happy to get a contract before a long-dragged out arbitration."
The contract, signed Feb. 5, still must be approved by the City Council.
“I am glad that we could get into an amicable agreement with the firefighters union," Rivera said. "As the steward of the people’s money, it is my responsibility to ensure a fair shake for the taxpayers and a reasonable compensation package for the hardworking men and women of the Lawrence Fire Department.
"This contract meets both of these criteria. I just want to remind people that we are not out of the woods financially, but this contract is affordable and shows the city’s appreciation for their dedication."
The contract, which covers 2019 to 2022, provides for a 2% raise the first year, which is retroactive, then 2% raises for 2020 and 2021. The final year carries a 2.5% raise.
In addition to raises, the union also received a bump in pay for private fire watches, which are comparable to police traffic details usually paid by private companies. The city takes 10 percent of the revenue from fire watches, but otherwise the money is outside of the Fire Department budget.
Firefighters now receive $55 an hour for fire watches between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and $80 an hour on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
After July, the daytime rate will rise to $60 and the weekend/holiday rate will increase to $90 an hour.
Rivera said in return, the city was able to hold down costs by reducing the number of days off a union member could accrue when retiring.
In the past, firefighters could retire and get paid for any sick days they didn't take for their entire career. In some cases, Rivera said, retirees were getting checks for $150,000 or more.
"Now, instead of accumulating seven years of sick leave, for instance, you can only get 350 days," he said. The new provision only applies to firefighters hired as of a certain date.
In addition, the new contract gives Fire Chief Brian Moriarty more management rights over light-duty assignments. Rivera said people who are out with minor injuries or ailments can do "light-duty assignments," which would curb overtime.
Rivera said that of the $13 million Fire Department budget, $12.3 million is salaries and benefits. Overtime costs have fluctuated over the years, costing taxpayers about $1 million in 2017, $862,000 in 2018 and $911,000 in 2019.
Rivera and Zahn are happy this contract stalemate was not like the previous one, which ended in arbitration after 3½ years of contentious negotiations.
This time, negotiations lasted about 18 months.
But they were still fairly tense.
Last fall, Rivera had to cancel an appreciation dinner for first responders on the anniversary of the Sept. 13, 2018, gas disaster when firefighters vowed to boycott and picket the event.
It was to be held at the Relief's In in Lawrence, with the guests to include Gov. Charlie Baker.
"When we took that action, it was necessary," Zahn said. "We couldn't get anything done with the mayor."
Rivera said Monday "we canceled the event because we wanted to send a clear message. The (union) membership was disappointed, but the leadership wanted to send us a clear message: They wanted a contract, and that was the most important thing for them. It was more important than the dinner at the time."
Zahn said the contract is consistent with the hard work of the union membership.
"Contracts reflect what kind of performance you normally do," he said. "Clearly, Lawrence firefighters have been taxed to our limits. We are happy the city realized this and offered a fair package to the union."
He noted that even without the 2018 gas disaster, Lawrence has one of busiest fire departments in the state.
FIREFIGHTERS CONTRACT
Lawrence firefighters contract highlights:
¢ Chief can assign light-duty assignments to save on overtime.
¢ Detail pay rates for fire watches goes up.
¢ Adjusted sick leave accumulation limited to 350 days.
¢ Automatic direct deposit and electronic pay advices — meaning city can email firefighters regarding pay issues.
¢ Pay raises: Year 1: 2%; Year 2: 2 %; Year 3: 2%; Year 4: 2.5 %.