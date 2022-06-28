LAWRENCE — Two Lawrence firefighters who rescued an elderly woman from a second-floor balcony during a fire Monday night received official praise from the fire chief.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said he wrote up commendations for both Capt. Michael Blanchard and Firefighter Ignacio Rodriguez-Guzman after the 7:16 p.m. fire in an apartment complex at 40 White St.
A fire broke out on the first floor, pushing smoke into the 90-year-old woman's apartment upstairs.
The woman went out on her balcony where Blanchard and Rodriguez-Guzman were able to raise a ladder. A stair chair was lifted onto the balcony for the woman, who was safely brought to the ground, Moriarty said.
Both she and the tenant in the first floor apartment were treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Lawrence General Hospital for possible smoke inhalation and as a precaution, Moriarty said.
The two-alarm fire was caused accidentally by unattended cooking. Damage from the blaze gutted the first floor apartment, which will need to be rebuilt, the chief said.
Kelly Frazier, the city's homeless coordinator, was working with the tenants Tuesday to find housing. Hotel stays are available for two nights. However, the elderly woman on the second floor hopes to stay with her niece, she said.
The chief's commendations were sent to Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena as well as the state fire marshal's office for inclusion in an annual awards ceremony.
Moriarty praised the firefighters for saving the woman's life and preventing further injury.
Blanchard and Rodriguez-Guzman serve on LFD's group four, which Moriarty also lauded.
"Teamwork prevailed," he said.
