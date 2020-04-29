LAWRENCE — A little more than a decade ago, firehouses in this congested city of 6.7 square miles faced closures for financial reasons.
On Wednesday, a renovated Engine 8 firehouse on Tower Hill was officially reopened — marking the first time in 11 years all six Lawrence firehouses were in service.
During a fire or emergency, "the difference is in seconds," said Mayor Daniel Rivera, during a virtual grand opening ceremony televised on the mayor's Facebook page at noon.
"Getting a firetruck to a situation is really important," said Rivera, noting the dense collection of homes located around the firehouse at 309 Ames St.
He stressed the re-opening of Engine 8 was "budget neutral" and no additional cost was incurred to taxpayers.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said in 2015, when he became chief, two city firehouses were closed.
Since then, with help from fire Lt. Dan Sanzi, the department now has a redesigned "squad" truck with rescue and pump functions. The squad truck change allowed Moriarty to repurpose Engine 5 as the new Engine 8.
"What was Engine 5 at central has come up here to be Engine 8," Moriarty explained.
Rivera and Moriarty then led a "virtual tour" through the firehouse, which has a new floor, roof, updated kitchen, plumbing and heating systems, they said.
But the reopening of Engine 8 was not necessarily celebrated by rank and file firefighters.
In a statement, Capt. Eric Zahn, president of Local Fire Union 146, said no additional firefighters were hired and a fire truck was taken from the central station and sent to Tower Hill.
Zahn said "the rehabilitation of the Ames Street station was greatly needed and way overdue" and it's previous closure "was a disservice to the Tower Hill neighborhood and fire department."
"While this is a story of the opening of Engine 8, it could also be called the story of the closing of Engine 5. This is merely moving a truck from Lowell Street to Ames Street. We are getting no more personnel added. This is just shifting our personnel from one station to another," he said.
Zahn said the fire department does not gain strength from the move.
"What needs to be done, and what should have been done long ago, is the city should find funding to fully staff the station at Engine 8. The citizens of Tower Hill certainly deserve it," he said.
