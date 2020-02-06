LAWRENCE — Following a four-month search for a new president and CEO of Lawrence General, the hospital's board of trustees announced it has promoted its interim CEO, Deborah Wilson, to the position.
Wilson has served in several executive roles in health care over her career, according to a press release from the board.
She has been at Lawrence General for nearly nine years in the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer, prior to being promoted to executive vice president three years ago.
Since last October, Wilson has served as interim CEO.
The Board of Trustees was assisted in a search for a new president and CEO by a national health care recruiting firm and one of the industry’s leading executive development and evaluation consultants.
"We were fortunate to be able to conduct this process in an environment rich with highly qualified candidates, both regionally and nationally," said Bob Gilbert, the chair of the Board of Trustees. "And at the end of our search, we concluded that the ideal choice is the same person already leading our hospital."
During her years in leadership, Wilson has earned the respect of the executive team and managers, and she is known to the employees as an energetic, effective and passionate leader who listens carefully to their ideas and concerns, the press release said.
A designated Level III Trauma Center, Lawrence General has one of the busiest emergency departments in the state and offers a broad range of specialty surgeries in its new Santagati Center for Surgery, and leads the region in cardiac care with Massachusetts’ most highly accredited cardiovascular center.
This is a developing story. Check back at eagletribune.com for updates and see tomorrow's paper for a complete story.