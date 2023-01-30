LAWRENCE — Officials at Lawrence General Hospital announced the hospital’s reverification of its Level III trauma center within the hospital’s Emergency Center.
As a result, patients with traumatic injuries in need of specialized care can go to LGH, which has the necessary tools and staff to address any case, officials said.
Following a recent visit by the American College of Surgeons, the hospital’s trauma program — led by Trauma Medical Director Dr. Earl Gonzales and Program Manager Abigail Wertz, RN — has been verified through 2025.
This year’s assessment, which took place in October, ensures Lawrence General has the resources necessary for trauma care, as well as the entire spectrum of care to address needs of all injured patients. According to Wertz, surveyors looked at the hospital’s ability to deliver care from the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.
Lawrence General was praised for its hospital-run EMS system, which offers pre-hospital care and provides advanced life support to surrounding communities. In addition, Wertz said, the ACS applauded the “cooperative environment” of the hospital’s Emergency Center, while specifically noting the collaboration between its emergency and anesthesia teams.
“The hospital has dedicated and talented employees that are willing to go above and beyond in the care of the trauma patient and in response to disasters in the community,” the agency said, according to Wertz.
Lawrence General was the first Level III trauma center in Massachusetts to be verified by the ACS, said Gonzales, who praised hospital leadership — including President & CEO Deborah J. Wilson — for their “consistent and utmost support” of the program as it continues to evolve.
