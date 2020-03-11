LAWRENCE — The hospital has set up a coronavirus hotline and online screening tool for people who think they may need to be tested for the virus.
"Lawrence General Hospital now has two new COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) community screening resources where patients, families and providers in the community can obtain an assessment of their COVID-19 risk, possible need for testing, and recommendations for next steps," reads a statement on the hospital's website.
The phone number is 978-946-8409. It will be staffed by nurses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The hotline is for evaluating whether a person needs testing. A recording on the hotline states that anyone who is sick should contact their health care professional. After the recording, a nurse comes on the line to ask a series of questions.
In an effort to reduce transmission, those with mild respiratory symptoms, fever and cough are asked to call the screening line prior to going to the hospital for a screening, unless they are experiencing severe illness or a medical emergency, in which case they should call 911.
The community can also use Lawrence General's new online screening tool at LawrenceGeneral.org. Web users are prompted to answer several questions before being contacted by a nurse for follow-up guidance.
The hotline and online tool come in response to the March 10 declaration by Gov. Charlie Baker of a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
“As with any health threat, Lawrence General Hospital wants to reassure the community that care and safety are top priorities,” said Dr. George Kondylis, chief of emergency medicine at Lawrence General. “The hospital continues to be vigilant in limiting risk of exposure of any highly contagious disease, including COVID-19.”
If someone in the community is concerned they have or were possibly exposed to COVID-19, Kondylis recommends they first use the hotline or web tool to determine if they meet guidelines for testing set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on symptoms, travel and exposures.
“It’s important to keep in mind that the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide are mild, much like the flu, and only a small percentage of patients will require hospitalization or even a trip to the emergency room,” Kondylis said.
While the hospital’s COVID-19 screening resources do not provide medical treatment, nurses staffing the line will be able to help better determine if someone meets the criteria for testing and advise them on how to proceed.