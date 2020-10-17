Lawrence General tops new Forbes employee satisfaction poll

LAWRENCE — Lawrence General Hospital employees love coming to work each day, this according to a new list released by Forbes magazine of Best-In-State Employers for 2020.
Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the list ranks Lawrence General second among companies best liked by employees. This year, the hospital ranked second only to Boston Children's Hospital.
To determine the rankings, Forbes surveyed 80,000 workers anonymously at companies nationwide that have at least 500 employees on their payroll.
Survey respondents were asked everything from questions about workplace safety to compensation and even their company's views on working remotely, Forbes said.
In the end, 1,461 different employers from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. made the magazine's list.
“I’m incredibly proud of the passion and dedication of the team here at Lawrence General Hospital and we’re honored to be recognized,” hospital President and CEO Deborah J. Wilson said in a statement.
“The Lawrence General team is really stepping up to the plate in 2020 to manage the historic challenges of a pandemic while still meeting the day-to-day health care needs of the people we serve."
Indeed, Lawrence General Hospital has worked to put locals first during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Wilson joined Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera to announce a new partnership to test residents for COVID-19 on a mobile testing unit that travels throughout city neighborhoods. It is Rivera's goal to eventually administer 600 tests per day, he said.
Wilson said happy employees can pay dividends when it comes to keeping neighbors healthy.
"I see this award as a catalyst to further advance employee engagement and satisfaction," she said in the statement. "We want to do all we can to support our employees so they can continue to deliver high-quality health care to our friends and neighbors across the Merrimack Valley.”