Providence, R.I. - The former owner of a Lawrence, Massachusetts car dealership and eight others were named in a federal indictment charging them with a "wide-reaching conspiracy" to defraud financial institutions in numerous states, according to federal authorities.
Rolando Estrella, 32, who previously owned the Lawrence dealership, and at least eight others allegedly defrauded financial institutions in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and several other states, according to information released by Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman.
All are accused of obtaining fraudulent car loans secured with stolen personal identification information and fraudulent documents.
As part of the scheme, the conspirators falsely identified complicit bank account holders as "sellers" and shell used car businesses created by members of the conspiracy to induce lenders to extend loans purportedly to purchase cars, according to Weisman's statement.
"As part of the scheme, false bills of sale, automobile titles, pay stubs and proof of employment were created identifying both members of the conspiracy and the shell companies as the seller of the vehicles," according to the statement.
Estrella was initially indicted in the federal case in December. A superseding indictment was unsealed on July 17 also naming numerous Lawrence and Haverhill residents including; Emilio Frias-Reyes, 29, Erickson Ventura-Martinez, 25, Hiancarlos Mosquea-Ramos, 27, Bryant Polanco, 27, and Jonathan Pimental, 28, of Lawrence; Fernando Diaz, 32, of Haverhill; and Juan Felix-Fernandez, 51, of Hartford, Connecticut.
They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraudulent use of a Social Security number.
Arrest warrants were issued for Diaz, Pimental and Felix-Fernandez. The others listed above were arranged in U.S. District Court in Providence and released on unsecured bonds, according to the statement.
The indictment marks the latest in a series of charges and arrests involving the Social Security Office of the Inspector General and the United States Secret Service, according to Weisman's statement.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.