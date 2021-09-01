LAWRENCE - Former Gov. Michael Dukakis was special guest Wednesday in a historical place he helped create.
Dukakis and his wife, Kitty, attended the 35th anniversary celebration of the Lawrence Heritage Center.
On Sept. 1, 1986, Dukakis opened the 1 Jackson St. center.
Dukakis served as Massachusetts governor from 1975 to 1979 and again from 1983 to 1991.
Also attending the event was James Montgomery, commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation which oversees Lawrence Heritage and other state parks in Massachusetts.
The event was held outdoors in an enclosed park. A light lunch and cake was served.