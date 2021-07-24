LAWRENCE — Free programming at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., at Canal Street, has resumed. Mondays, Robert Frost walking tour; Tuesdays, Waterpower walking tour to the Great Stone Dam; Thursdays, Gateway to Lawrence walking tour; Fridays, Monuments and Martyrs walking tour of the Campagnone Common.
All tours begin at 10 a.m. in the Visitors’ Center at 1 Jackson St. Tours last approximately 90 minutes, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by adults.
On Wednesdays from noon to approximately 1 p.m. through Aug. 25, a Brown Bag Lunch series will feature speakers discussing topics of historical interest. Drinks and cookies will be provided.
Also coming up this summer: Lawrence native and Hollywood star Thelma Todd’s birthday celebration, Saturday, July 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring film clips, memorabilia, popcorn and cake. For information on any programs at Lawrence Heritage, call 978-794-1655.