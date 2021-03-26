LAWRENCE — As many in the Lawrence Public Schools system prepare to head back to class in a few short weeks, approximately 100 high-needs learners currently attending Lawrence High have been temporarily sent home until April 5 while the school deals with a COVID cluster among staff members, according to a letter sent to families Thursday by Superintendent Cynthia Paris.
Paris said Thursday that “multiple staff within the same team” have tested positive for the coronavirus and are isolating at home. Close contacts have been notified. None of the contacts were students, she said.
Given the impact the COVID cluster will have on school operations, Paris said high school officials decided to go remote. All indoor LHS activities — including ACCESS testing — are postponed. The campus remains open for outdoor use, the superintendent said, and sports are not expected to be affected as a result of the positive cases.
The entire Lawrence High School student body is not expected to return to the building until the first week of May at the earliest, according to guidance released by Paris on March 16.