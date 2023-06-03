LAWRENCE — The weather forecast pushed the event inside but nothing could dampen the spirit of Lawrence High School’s class of 2023 graduation ceremony.
Some 686 students graduated from LHS on Friday evening.
The event was originally scheduled to be held outdoors in Veterans’ Memorial Stadium, adjacent to the high school.
Around noon Friday, Juan Rodriguez, interim superintendent, announced the graduation ceremony would be moved indoors due to the threat of “possible rain and lightning.”
Graduates were allowed to have two guests each at the indoor ceremony.
Valedictorian addresses were made by Emely Ruano, of the Upper School, and Danny Tran, Abbott Lawrence Academy.
The honors essay was by Laura Legares Feliz.
Mayor Brian DePena was keynote speaker.
