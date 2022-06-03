LAWRENCE -- Surrounded by family, friends, school and city officials, some 704 seniors graduated from Lawrence High School Friday night.
The 171st Lawrence High School graduation was held in Veterans Memorial Stadium off Winthrop Avenue at 6 p.m.
Dominican American baseball player Pedro Martinez, 50, who most notably played for the Boston Red Sox, was a special guest and keynote speaker. (See related story, more photos, page B2.)
The class marshal was Robert Kujawa. Valedictory addresses were made by Darleny Rosario of the Upper School Academy, and Audre Camille Wells of Abbott Lawrence Academy.
Various awards were bestowed on the seniors by Lawrence High School principals.
Diplomas were given to the graduates by Mayor Brian DePena, Superintendent of Schools Cynthia Paris and the LHS principals.
Paris noted the class of 2020 persevered through the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, the COVID-19 and the remote learning process in the pandemic.
She noted their story wasn't just about "surviving. But thriving."
"Your challenges don't define you. Your accomplishments do," she said.
Members of the graduating class were recently given 163 scholarships in the amount of $130,000 during a scholarship and awards banquet.
