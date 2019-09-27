LAWRENCE — Students at Lawrence High went into lockdown Friday and were dismissed early after an internet threat received by students and teachers via social media, according to police Chief Roy Vasque.
At the same time, police and fire officials were responding to a major gas leak that affected 146 meters and hundreds of residents in South Lawrence.
Vasque said the threat said a shooting would happen at the school.
"In this day and age ... we have to take that very seriously," Vasque said.
From an active scene, Lawrence police Lt. Sean Burke said no guns were found on students at the school and that no one was hurt, despite the fact that multiple ambulances were outside the school.
School officials aimed for a "gradual, orderly'' release of students from the school for the day so that police could thoroughly scan the building.
At a press conference just after 1 p.m. Friday, Mayor Daniel Rivera said more than 70 buses were brought in to take Lawrence High students home. Rivera said the school has been swept by police and is "safe and secure."
He said there was no truth to rumors that there was a shooting or someone with a gun at the school.
According to an announcement at the school, students affected by this morning's gas leak were brought to the Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water St.
Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement that Lawrence police and troopers from Massachusetts State Police Troop A, Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Massachusetts State Police K-9 units, along with the Lawrence Fire Department investigated the threat.
Superintendent Cynthia Paris said she expects classes will resume next week.
"We hope to see our students back on Monday," she said.
Fearful parents swarmed the school when they learned of the threat. Some texted with their kids who were hiding in classrooms.
Jackie Plaza said her freshman daughter was sitting on a classroom floor. From there, the girl told her mom she was searching the internet on her phone for answers about what was going on.
For Vanessa Suarez, there were two loved ones in the school: Her mom, a special education teacher, and her junior daughter.
She pulled up text messages time stamped 9:30 a.m. from her mom, who typed "the high school got a threat."
"We in lock down," another message read. "My anxiety is sky high."
She wrote in a text that she could hear K-9s barking in the hallway.
As of press time for this article, more details of the incident were not available.