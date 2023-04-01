LAWRENCE — A recent city meeting started with an award-winning performance by Lawrence High School students.
Students in the Lawrence High School Theater Program sang a number from “The Wiz,” for members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education.
The LAE board oversees the Lawrence Public Schools.
The theater program students competed at the National Performing Arts Festival at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in February.
The group was previously delayed from attending the competitive festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Laurie Donlan, theater program director.
The student performance of “The Wiz” earned multiple awards, including Excellence in Artistry, Best Female Soloist for Arkida Saiwai, and Best Performance Medals for Caroline Rodriguez, Jasslyn Rodriguez and Arkida Saiwai, according to school officials.
Due to their success, Donlan said the theater students performed a public show on Universal’s Lagoon stage.
LAE board member Patricia Mariano praised the students for their awards, acknowledging how talented they area.
“We should be screaming this from the rooftops,” Mariano said.
The theater group also performed this winter at the state Department of Education.
Next up for the theater program is performances of “Rent” in the Lawrence High School Performing Arts Center on April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6.
