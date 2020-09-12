Lawrence honored for community policing efforts 

LAWRENCE — The Police Department earned a first-place Community Policing award for outstanding efforts in engaging with residents through a variety of programs and initiatives.
The New England Association of Chiefs of Police bestowed the award — designed for cities with more than 50,000 residents — to the Lawrence department this week.
The honor goes to a department that embraces the community on a regular basis, forging partnerships with civic organizations along the way, according to a joint statement from Mayor Daniel Rivera and police Chief Roy Vasque.
Community policing endeavors in Lawrence include a Citizens Police Academy for adults and a Junior Police Academy for high school students. Other initiatives include an open gym basketball program, neighborhood and business liaisons, foot and mountain bike patrols, coffee with a cop events, and the department's free ice cream truck the tours the city.
"Under the leadership of Chief Vasque, we are policing smarter and creating ways to bridge the gap between police and our community," Rivera said.
"We have made progress diversifying our department, which for the first time is a majority minority Police Department," he added. "We are utilizing community policing as a tool to quell criminal activity, using open gyms to keep kids off the streets and circulating the LPD free ice cream truck to have a police presence in our neighborhoods."
He noted that in these trying times amid social unrest and the pandemic, "this award shows that the work we are doing in Lawrence, an immigrant city, is having some impact."
"We, however, know there is still work to do," he said.
Elsa Sanchez, president of the Towerhill Neighborhood Association, said their partnership with police "has created a stronger and more united community and we are excited for future collaboration."
Vasque said he is both grateful and humbled by the award.
"To be recognized in this way among so many deserving departments from across New England is quite an honor," he said. "I am proud and the commitment the men and women of this department make each and every day to foster positive police and community relationships."
