Lawrence honors police officers of the month  

LAWRENCE — Police officer Beatrice Sanchez was on duty at Lawrence General Hospital one day last month when a patient lunged at her and threatened to take her gun and Taser.
Sanchez deescalated the "dangerous and volatile situation," fought off the disturbed patient, and directed hospital staff members to find cover so they would be out of harm's way, according to a press release issued by Mayor Daniel Rivera.
For her actions, and for maintaining a cool head "during this life-threatening ordeal," the press release said, Sanchez was honored as Officer of the Month for October during a brief ceremony last week at City Hall.
According to the release, Sanchez "was attacked suddenly by a disturbed patient at the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room who said she intended to steal her (Sanchez's) firearm. The suspect first tried to take the officer's Taser and subsequently did try to take Officer Sanchez’s firearm during the ensuing altercation.
"Officer Sanchez was able to maintain a cool head during this life-threatening ordeal and not only able to fight off the suspect but gave orders to the staff to find cover so that they would be out of harm’s way,'' the release said. "Officer Sanchez’s actions not only saved her life and the lives of LGH staff and patients but also saved the life of the suspect."
Officer Nelson Potter received the distinction as September Officer of the Month "for his exceptional professionalism and customer service manning the front desk at the Lawrence Police headquarters,'' the press release said. "Officer Potter is the first face residents see when coming to the police headquarters and he has created a welcoming, professional and attentive atmosphere for residents during times of need and distress."
Rivera said he was "proud of the work that these officers have done for our Police department. Officers Sanchez and Officer Potter’s actions set an example of the hard work our officers do on a daily basis to keep our community safe, and I am thankful to have their professionalism and expertise on our force.”
Police Chief Roy Vasque agreed.
“Officer Sanchez and Officer Nelson set an example for the Lawrence Police Department," Vasque said. “They are officers who go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis and I am proud to have them on the force.”
Sanchez and Potter both received citations from the mayor and recognition by the chief as part of the department's ongoing Officer of the Month program.