LAWRENCE — Federal energy regulators and two busloads of industry and local stakeholders toured Patriot Hydro’s power and canal infrastructure Wednesday morning to get the lay of the land — and the water.
The Lawrence hydroelectric project, with implications for the city’s canals, is starting its application for a new license to operate — due November 2026.
Two public hearings were to follow this visit. One, Wednesday night at the Elks Lodge in Lawrence, and another one Thursday morning at 10 at the Lawrence Public Library.
On the minds of city councilors and local environmental and housing advocates is the safeguarding of the historic North and South canals, fish and eel passage and flood prevention, among other concerns.
Public worries over the deteriorated North and South canals increased in 2022 when the previous hydroelectric project owner, Central Rivers Power, petitioned to remove the canals from the boundaries governed by its federal license to operate.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied that petition, saying the canals’ owner (now Patriot Hydro) could revisit the request during relicensing.
On Wednesday’s tour, led by Patriot Hydro, was Emily Carter, FERC’s New England branch chief.
Asked at what point Patriot Hydro must, by law, declare whether it wants the Lawrence canals removed from the project boundaries in its application to operate, Carter said “most likely it would be when the final license is due in November 2026.”
“We can’t act on anything until they have proposed it,” Carter said.
Meanwhile, there will be other opportunities for public comment.
This is just the beginning phase, during which FERC scopes out what the issues are before it moves into the study, plan and development phase, she said.
“Once we have heard what all the issue are, then all the stakeholders can propose studies that they think need to be done and commission staff can propose studies,” she said.
Comments and study requests are due in October.
Also in Lawrence is the branch’s project licensing team including the project manager, Bill Connelly.
Also here were Federal fish biologist Doug Smithwood, MassWildlife biologist Rebecca Quiñones, NOAA marine specialist Ben German as well as Patriot Hydro engineers, staff and representatives of its parent company, LS Power.
Also on the tour were Lawrence City Councilors Marc Laplante, Estela Reyes and Richard Russell as well as School Committee member Jonathan Guzman and Brad Buschur of Groundwork Lawrence.
Public comments are due by Oct. 14, 2023 and can be sent to:
Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street NE, Room 1A
Washington, DC 20426
Include docket number P-2800-054 in any filing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.