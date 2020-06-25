BOSTON – A Lawrence man who has been living under a false identity was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges arising from his use of the name and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen.
An individual referred to as “John Doe” was indicted on charges of misrepresenting a Social Security number, making a false statement concerning a health care benefit program, and aggravated identity theft. He is presently in state custody on unrelated charges and will be appear by videoconference at a later date in the U.S. District Court in Boston for an initial appearance and arraignment.
The charges of misrepresenting a Social Security number and making a false statement concerning a health care benefit program each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison, to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
It is the second case in less than a week of a Lawrence resident involved in Social Security fraud.
Late last week, Richard Zapata Suarez, 32, a Dominican national, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. On May 17, 2016, Zapata Suarez used the Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to submit a renewal application for a Massachusetts driver’s license under the victim’s name.
In order to obtain the license, Zapata Suarez fraudulently provided various documents to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, including a Social Security card and birth certificate bearing the victim’s name.
Zapata Suarez faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 when he is sentenced later this summer.
A Justice Department spokeswoman said the two cases are not related.