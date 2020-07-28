LAWRENCE — A Bailey Street landlord was arrested this weekend for striking a tenant in the head with a hammer, police said.
Officer Carl Farrington, who investigated, also found Antonio Fragoso-Alacantra, 63, was carrying a knife with a 7 1/2 long blade, according to a report.
Fragoso-Alcantara, of 175 Bailey St., was arrested and charged with multiple accounts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, illegal knife possession and household assault, according to booking records.
Farrington, in his report, wrote that he's been familiar with 175 Bailey St. because he's been dispatched there previously for landlord-tenant issues.
Fragoso-Alcantara called frequently "reporting civil matters on his tenants," who were allegedly playing music, grilling or working on cars in the driveway, having friends over and smoking hookah, he wrote.
He also claimed tenants unplugged his security cameras.
"Each time I've spoken with Antonio, he has a blind rage. Nitpicking every action the tenants make," Farrington wrote.
Saturday evening, a tenant and his girlfriend were moving out of the building, when friction again erupted with Fragoso-Alcantara, who said they were blocking the hallway with moving boxes, police said.
Then, while Farrington was outside the building, Fragoso-Alcantara ran after the male tenant in a front hallway and struck him with the hammer on the top of his head.
"I drew my service gun, ordering Antonio to drop the hammer, fearing his attack was not over," Farrington wrote. However, Fragoso-Alcantara refused to drop the hammer so Farrington sprayed him with pepper spray, according to the report.
As the officer tried to subdue Fragoso-Alcantara, he then discovered he was carrying a large knife in his waistband.
Lawrence General Hospital ambulance personnel arrived and checked out the male who was struck in the head with the hammer. He had a large bump on the upper back of head but refused transport to the hospital, Farrington wrote.
The victim told police Fragoso-Alcantara started arguing with him over "nonsensical" things and then struck him with the hammer, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.