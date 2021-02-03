Lawrence launches COVID-19 vaccine call center

LAWRENCE — Unable to access a computer to book a COVID-19 vaccination? Help is now available.
Under a new program launched by Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and city officials, vaccine-eligible residents can reach out to a phone call center to book appointments starting Wednesday, the mayor’s office said.
The number to call to schedule appointments is 978-620-3330. This number is for appointment requests only and the number accepts voicemails after hours. For all other inquiries, including questions about coronavirus in Lawrence or the vaccine, residents are asked to call the Council on Aging at 978-620-3557.
Bilingual call takers are available from 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays to register eligible residents ages 75 and older for vaccinations at the South Lawrence East Elementary School. All vaccinations are administered by Lawrence General Hospital and there is no charge to book a vaccine through the call center, the mayor’s office said.
The center was created after complaints from elders across the region who experienced difficulty and confusion trying to book vaccinations online.
“This call center is an integral part of breaking down the technological barriers that exist for our elders in our community,” Vasquez said when announcing the program. “Our elderly population is one that is very close to my heart and I’m happy to be able to serve them in this way. Here in Lawrence, we are known for our innovation and quick-thinking, as well as going above and beyond for our residents who are often forgotten. This call center is example of that.”
City Health and Human Services Director Martha Velez said 15 call-takers stationed at the Lawrence Public Library will receive phone calls to schedule appointments. When a call-taker answers a call, they will input a resident’s demographic and other registration information into Lawrence General’s online vaccination registration form. Callers must answer questions about current COVID-19 symptoms and any past history of the disease, Velez said.
Only the first vaccination shot is booked through the call center, Velez said. The second dose is scheduled when patients arrive at South Lawrence East School, she said.
Vasquez said he hopes to open a city-sponsored vaccination site at the Arlington School in the coming weeks. The bright yellow mobile units the city sends around town, in partnership with Lawrence General and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, will also soon transition to administering vaccines instead of COVID-19 tests, the mayor said.
Vasquez said once the state’s phase 2 vaccination roll-out is completed, the city will likely keep the call center in place to further help Lawrence residents.
Other COVID-related plans are also in the works, he said.
“We’re hoping to set up a town hall with experts in the field so that we can get questions answered (for residents) in our community,'' the mayor said. "A lot of the big concerns are similar to what we’ve been hearing around the state in terms of access to the vaccine. Especially in our community where there’s such a digital divide, we are establishing this call center to make sure we can break down the barriers to that digital divide. We’ve been a pioneer at the state level in this particular concept and we’ll maintain this as long as it’s necessary.”
According to numbers released Sunday from the mayor’s office, a total of 16,918 Lawrence residents have tested positive for the virus and 217 have died.