LAWRENCE — Nine city residents have been appointed by Mayor Kendrys Vasquez to serve on the Human Rights Commission in an effort to eliminate discrimination and promote a culture of understanding in Lawrence.
Saundra Edwards, Michael Fernandez, Arlene Garcia, Pastor Victor Jarvis, Wendy Luzon, Thomas E. Meyers, Francisco Paulino, Laura Santana, and Jailyn Youngblood were appointed by Vasquez and confirmed by the City Council last month to serve on the commission set to hold its first meeting next Monday. The group plans to meet once a month on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m., according to the mayor's office.
“I am excited to see the positive work that they will accomplish on behalf of all of Lawrence residents,” Vasquez said in a statement.
According to a list of responsibilities on the city website, the Human Rights Commission is tasked, in part, with "eliminating discrimination and promoting better relations between all sectors of the community by creating an atmosphere of mutual understanding."
Other responsibilities include encouraging community participation in policymaking related to housing, education and public safety — among other topics — so that all Lawrence residents may have a say regardless of their race, politics, religious opinions or affiliations and feel comfortable speaking up in community forums.
The new commission will also investigate and hold hearings related to unlawful discrimination or harassment which may tend to deny equal access to, or opportunities in, housing, employment, or education, for example. The commission will offer hearings to any person or group with a human rights grievance and investigate any such grievance, reporting findings in writing to the mayor, City Council and others as appropriate.
Jarvis looks forward to serving on the commission to educate the Lawrence community, he said.
“Human and civil rights (are) the right to life," he said in a statement provided by the mayor's office. "The community needs to be more educated in their rights. To defend the rights of people you do not need to be part of the commission, you can defend human rights by the actions you take every day.”