LAWRENCE — The debate is on over a full-time return to school for Lawrence students.
With the state ordering that elementary and middle school students across Massachusetts return to classrooms full time in April, Lawrence teachers have started discussions about what that will look like as the pandemic continues.
Teachers' concerns include doubts that all Lawrence schools have ventilation systems which can provide a safe environment.
The discussions included a March 4 meeting of teacher union leaders, city leaders and members of Lawrence's state delegation. That happened before state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley ordered full-time return to classrooms in April.
The meeting was held in response to a letter sent by Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, state Sen. Barry Finegold, and state Reps. Frank Moran, Christina Minicucci and Marcos Devers. It also took place days before both the Biden Administration and Gov. Charlie Baker prioritized vaccinating teachers.
In the letter, the Lawrence leaders told teachers union President Kim Barry that virus transmission rates in schools is typically low in other districts that currently have students in classrooms, and that the infection rate in Lawrence is dropping.
"Months of remote learning have had a severe impact on the socioemotional well-being of our students," read the letter dated Feb. 24. "The district’s ongoing failure to return to in-person education will exacerbate the achievement gap between students in Lawrence and those in wealthier communities."
To put it simply, the letter said, "Now is the time to bring back our students."
During the meeting that followed the letter, Barry and her teachers union colleagues, including leaders from the American Federation of Teachers, reasoned that remote learning has worked well for the past year in Lawrence, and many school buildings are in no shape for students to return full time.
The union said its main concerns include access to vaccinations and proper ventilation in school buildings.
Over the past few months, about 1,000 high-needs learners, including special education students, have returned to schools. Paraprofessional Jenna Ferraher of Spark Academy said, however, that HVAC systems are not prepared for the influx of an additional 13,000 children when all students are in buildings at the end of April.
Ferraher said just seven of 21 Lawrence schools have HVAC systems. The other schools, she said, were “so old that they cannot support a modern-day HVAC system to support the airflow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends in order to be open.”
Superintendent Cynthia Paris acknowledges that some buildings are older than others, but said the district has taken necessary strategies to ensure ventilation is up to code for the safe return of students.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from frustrated parents that don’t understand why their kids aren’t in school in any form because they’re the only school in the Merrimack Valley that does not have kids back,” Finegold said.
“I understand where you’re coming from,'' he said of teachers' complaints, "but my concern is that our kids are getting what’s equitable as compared to other cities.”
Moran, like Finegold, pointed to equity in his rebuttal to the union.
“We need to stand up for Black and brown kids and we’re not. At the end of the day, it’s about our kids,” Moran said, before telling the group that not only did he and his entire family fall ill from COVID-19, but that his brother and uncle died from the disease. “I want our kids back just as much as you do, but at the same time, I want to protect everyone.”
According to statistics cited by Moran, 93.9% of Lawrence public school students are Hispanic and 72.3% don’t speak English as their first language. Seventy-eight percent are economically disadvantaged, he said, and 72% of the district’s teachers are white.
“The parents of our kids are frustrated,” Moran said. “What can we do to help our kids? We are failing them.”
Mindy Richardson of Lawrence High School rebutted Moran’s argument, saying teachers want to support their students in the classroom setting. She spoke in favor of cancelling the MCAS test so educators can focus on social-emotional learning instead of teaching for the test when schools reopen.
School Committee member Kassie Infante said she hopes a happy medium can be reached to put students first.
“For me, the prerequisite to racial justice is protecting our students. That means being intentional about a return and making sure that the guidelines being put on paper are being followed through in the school,” she said. “I don’t see why we have to choose between ventilation and vaccination. Those are both critical to a safe return.”
Infante said the School Committee and Lawrence Alliance for Education, the receivership board that makes decisions for the school district, now hold joint monthly meetings. The union hopes to join those meetings, Barry said.