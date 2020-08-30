LAWRENCE — While apologizing profusely, the two members of the Licensing Board officially rescinded the reopening of three city bars this week, citing Gov. Charlie Baker's Aug. 7 edict against "bars masquerading as restaurants."
The Gateway Pub at 339 Merrimack St., the K-Oss Lounge at 596 Essex St., and the Concordia Social Club at 1 East Platt St., have all been closed down until Phase 4 of the COVID-19 reopening plan — which will only happen when, and if, a vaccine is found.
"We can't help you from our end," said Licensing Board Chairman Hector Santiago. "We have to enforce the rules and regulations. We are caught in the middle between what we'd like to do and what state would like us to do. We hope things come around and people can get back to doing what they want to do. Unfortunately, we are the bad guys and we don't want to be."
The three bars had all been allowed to reopen in July, after they received food permits from the city and began offering sandwiches, pizza, meat pies and in some cases full meals, along with alcohol.
But earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker said bars that didn't make food on premises had to shut down because, he claimed, they were simply serving small portions of food as an excuse to sell lots of alcohol.
The bar owners or their representatives said at the Wednesday Licensing Board meeting that they were doing whatever they could to meet the spirit of the law: serving food along with drinks, and observing social distancing and other rules as a way to bring in some revenue during the COVID crisis. Bars and restaurants had been closed since March and were only recently allowed to reopen.
The Licensing Board votes were really just a formality since board members, joined by police, went around the city last week telling the establishments that they had to shut down immediately under new rules promulgated by the state.
But the hearings, held after-the-fact, gave the bar owners a chance to try to convince the board to rescind the shutdown or offer some kind of compromise that might let them stay open.
Periangilly Beltre, attorney for K-Oss Lounge owner Roberto Garcia, told the board that K-Oss was serving food from a take-out eatery next door — just 4 feet away from outdoor tables set up on K-Oss property.
"Food is served by waitresses, only 26 people are served," she said. "This is a collaborative arrangement. There has been no abuse of the rules. Everyone is eating full meals. We aren't talking about potato chips and apps."
"All they are trying to do is survive" the summer season, which is only a few more weeks, she said. "They are not masquerading as a restaurant. They're not a club or a bar."
Police Lt. Jay Cerullo, who is assigned to the Licensing Board, said he visited K-Oss recently and was impressed.
"They are doing a fabulous job," he said. "Everybody was seated, everybody had food, it was well run, they were complying with the (social distancing) guidelines."
Unfortunately, he said, since they don't prepare their food on-site, they aren't complying with the governor's new guidelines.
"I feel your pain," said Assistant City Solicitor Tim Houten. "Everyone feels like you are living to the letter of the law."
Amy Wenzel-Mellman, owner of Gateway Pub on Merrimack Street, asked about possibly using a food truck — something apparently allowed under state guidelines.
Houten noted, "If you put the food truck on your property, that's what makes it legal."
Licensing Board member Kathleen Darwin agreed, noting that she recently spoke with Ralph Sacramone, executive director of the ABCC, who told her that a food truck would be acceptable, "provided it must be physically on their property. It can't be on the street. It must remain on the property and be in full compliance with all the guidelines itself. It would be considered as food prepared on site."
Although Wenzel-Mellman put the idea out there at Wednesday's meeting, on Friday she said she's decided to shut down the business.
"They'd make it too complicated," she said of the food truck plan, adding she hasn't decided if the current closing will be permanent. "I just find it quite disturbing that two members of a board can vote to wipe out an entire business."
Finally, Concordia Social Club manager Carlos Elias made a plea for reopening, saying the club was very small and had been serving meat pies for years along with alcohol.
"You do understand we are going to go bankrupt," he said. "Nothing this city has done to help us. We are a small business and nobody is helping us. I'm doing everything I can to keep this place going, and there's rules and rules and rules."