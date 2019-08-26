LAWRENCE — The Licensing Board took it easy on the Centro Nightclub Wednesday night, ordering the club to close at 11 p.m. for one week as punishment for a beating that took place outside the 56 Common St. establishment in May.
Voting 2-0, the board decided against the recommendation of police — that the bar close early for two weeks — and chose to hit them with a one-week penalty instead. The Centro typically closes at 1 a.m.
"This was a major incident," Lawrence police Lt. Joseph Cerullo told the board, referring to the May 18 fight that turned into more of a beating of one man by three men working as security guards for famed rapper DaBaby. "Our recommendation is to roll back their opening time to 11 p.m. for two weeks, which is consistent with other incidents."
The fight resulted in head and neck injuries to Donald Saladin, 26, of Stoughton, who reportedly is a rapper himself who goes by the name Don Trag.
Cerullo said club owner John Tarshi had been very cooperative during and after the incident and that in general, he has a "top-notch security team" inside the club.
He added, "this was an unfortunate incident."
Licensing Board Commissioner Kathleen Darwin said that since Centro had a clean record and because Tarshi had been cooperative, the board should impose a one-week rollback, starting Thursday, Aug. 22. Board Chairwoman Kathleen Darwin agreed.
Tarshi, in his own defense, told the board that the fight never crossed the threshold of the bar but remained outside.
"We told the artist not to come in," Tarshi said, referring to DaBaby, resulting in hundreds of disappointed fans who had to leave without seeing him perform.
Tarshi said he thought the one-week rollback was fair.
"The fight never crossed into the club," he said, adding that Lawrence police "helped a lot" during the incident.
Police noted that the beating was captured on video by a bystander and aired by TMZ.com almost immediately after it happened. It was also caught on the club's security cameras.
According to a police report, security guards working for Tarshi told police that "they did not know the male that was assaulted in the fight but stated that earlier this male identified as Donald Saladin was intoxicated and trying to ask anyone near the stage in the club if he could get a picture with BIG Baby and they all stated he couldn't, and that it wasn't the time or place for private photos with the artist."
According to the police report: "The performer Big Baby's security team got in a fight with a drunk male identified as Donald Saladin of Stoughton. The video shows several of Big Baby's security team, not the club's security, fighting with Mr. Saladin. The fight went on for several minutes."
Witnesses also told police that "Saladin had rushed the artist (DaBaby) and the artist's security team had stopped him, and began fighting with him."
The report then referenced the TMZ video as proof of the altercation. The TMZ video shows the three men holding him and hitting him from several different angles. At one point, one of the men tries to kick Saladin in the head. Saladin could be heard screaming, "Get off me!"
By the time police arrived, "the fight was over and an ambulance was called to aid Mr. Saladin lying on the ground outside the club on the ground," wrote Officer Thomas Murphy in the official police report referenced at the Licensing Board hearing. "Some unknown friends of Saladin had picked him up and walked him down Common Street toward Union Street. I arrived and started to use my cruiser's PA system and siren to move the crowd that had poured from the club angry that the rapper Big Baby had left without even entering to perform."
Murphy went to Lawrence General Hospital but was told by hospital staff that Saladin had checked out without receiving medical help.
Murphy said he called the Stoughton Police Department and "asked them to do a wellness check on Mr. Saladin and if they talk to him ask him if he would talk to us about the incident. Stoughton police called us back and stated that he was very familiar to them, and that they went to his home address and they stated that he wanted some medical help and they sent him to Boston Medical by ambulance."
In May, Lawrence police said they had a suspect in the incident, but no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation, according to Lawrence Public Information Officer Tom Cuddy.
According to TMZ, both Saladin and the promoter for the show are suing DaBaby. Saladin is suing for injuries he sustained as a result of the fight while the promoter, NST Entertainment, is suing because DaBaby refused to reschedule another show.