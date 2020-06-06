SALISBURY — A Lawrence man accused of threatening to kill the owner of a takeout food business near Salisbury Beach and then struggling with police officers, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following his arraignment Friday at Newburyport District Court via video conference.
Gerardo L. Rivera Jr, 29, of Shattuck Street, Lawrence, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with threatening to commit a crime (murder), assault with a dangerous weapon (his car), resisting arrest and two counts of assault and battery of a police officer.
If Rivera posts bail, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him to stay out of Salisbury while awaiting trial. Rivera is due back in court on July 16 for a pretrial hearing, according to court records.
According to a police report, Rivera became angry with the owner of Ozzie’s Fried Dough over a hot dog Rivera ordered around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. During his tirade, Rivera threatened to come back to the Broadway eatery and shoot the owner and the employees. He then left and walked toward the Hunt Memorial municipal parking lot, according to Officer Jeffrey Greene’s report.
After the business owner called police to report the threats, Greene and another officer caught up with Rivera in the parking lot just as he was trying to drive off. Despite being ordered to stop driving, Rivera reversed his car and began heading toward Greene.
Greene drew his handgun and ordered him again to stop driving, “as I believed I was about to be struck."
At the same time, the other officer reached inside the car to force Rivera to stop. A struggle ensued prompting Greene to holster his gun and help the other officer. Greene pulled Rivera out of the car but lost control of the man. Rivera ran across the parking lot toward Beach Road. Greene fired his Taser at Rivera but missed.
Sgt. Richard Dellaria had responded by this time and was able to shoot Rivera with his Taser. Rivera fell to the ground and was then brought to the Salisbury police station for booking. Greene drove over to Anna Jaques Hospital complaining of back pain, according to Greene’s report.