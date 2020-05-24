METHUEN — A 42-year-old Lawrence man faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and with a revoked license, after leaving the scene of an accident Saturday night on Interstate 93, police said.
Jose DeJesus crashed his 2012 Hyundai Sonata into a guardrail as he was traveling south near Exit 48 about 8:30 p.m., according to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police.
DeJesus and a 20-year-old man fled and hid in nearby woods, where they were found by police at 8:55 p.m., DeAngelis said.
Police would not release the name of the man who was with DeJesus because he was not charged with any crimes, DeAngelis said.
DeJesus was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.
He was wanted on arrest warrants for three misdemeanor charges, according to DeAngelis.