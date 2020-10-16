NEW YORK — A Lawrence man has been arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after police say he climbed six stories of The New York Times building in midtown Manhattan, halting pedestrian and vehicle traffic for more than 40 minutes Thursday afternoon.
Willmer Ferrara, 36, of 59 Tremont St., has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass, New York Police Department spokesperson Detective Arlene Muniz told The Eagle-Tribune.
Ferrara was taken into custody without incident by the department's Emergency Services Unit after climbing the building, Muniz said. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, according to police.
The emergency services unit of the NYPD is trained to respond to calls for service when people threaten to jump off bridges or buildings, according to the NYPD website.
According to Muniz, Ferrara made it six stories up before he became tired and waited for officers to reach him.
Pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the city's busy midtown neighborhood, near the Port Authority bus terminal, was stopped for 41 minutes, police said.
It is unclear why Ferrara was in New York City at the time of his arrest.