North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.