LAWRENCE — A 32-year-old Lawrence man was captured early this morning after a veteran police officer was struck by a car, resulting in serious leg and foot injuries, police said.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan of 138 South Union St. was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police confirmed.
It's unclear when he will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.
Additional suspects are being sought and an active investigation is underway, police said.
Meanwhile, the veteran officer, age 51, was Medflighted to a Boston hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery Tuesday, police said.
The officer, who has not been publicly named, was struck by a fleeing car while investigating a report of a break-in on Springfield Street at 11:45 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle hit the officer, "pinning him in place," according to Lawrence police.
A second officer fired his weapon after the other was hit in the 11:45 p.m. incident, police said.
That officer has not been publicly identified either.
The injured officer was treated at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics and later Medflighted to a Boston hospital, police said.
Officers chased the vehicle that hit him, taking Fernandez-Pagan into custody. Local and state police continue to search for suspects.
Massachusetts State Police canine officers and a helicopter were sent to the area to help with the search.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for further updates.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.